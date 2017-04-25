Poll: Americans Are Less Anxious Under Trump

NewsMax.com

People are feeling less anxious about the economy since President Donald Trump won the election, according to a poll by Marketplace-Edison research.

The “anxiety index” was started in October 2015 — and in the researchers’ first snapshot of the new administration, they found Americans as a whole seem to be feeling less anxious about the economy.

One demographic was not in sync, however: 18- to 24-year-olds are actually feel more anxious, the survey found.

According to the researchers, Americans in the past six months are less worried about losing our jobs, being able to pay their mortgage or rent, and whether they will be able to save for retirement.

On the other hand, nearly three-quarters of Americans feel the government in Washington has forgotten them — a sentiment that cuts across party lines — and half of Americans say they worry about healthcare “a lot,” the survey found.

Only 43 percent of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, the survey found.

Marketplace-Edison interviewed 1,044 people via phone and online for its survey in April.