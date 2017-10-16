Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District and South Texas College Receive $564,469 Job-Training Grants

JET Grant

Cinch Connectors Inc. and Universal Metal Products Inc. Partner with South Texas College

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD) a $342,740 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant. The grant will help the school district purchase and install equipment to provide 180 students with training for careers in manufacturing.

“The JET program is one of several initiatives administered by TWC to help prepare workers with high-demand job skills through the development of career and technical education programs,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “By partnering with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, we’re furthering the state’s commitment to educating and training Texas students for employment.” “Ensuring that students have the education, training and tools needed to start or advance their careers is the catalyst for a dynamic, future workforce,” said state Rep. Sergio Muñoz, Jr. “The grants being awarded today will put our future workforce leaders on the right track to successful and productive careers.”

TWC recently awarded 25 grants totaling $4,986,000 to public community and technical colleges and independent school districts for programs that focus on supporting new, emerging industries or high-demand occupations through the JET grant program.

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process. TWC has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) solicitation that provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access the RFP Solicitation.

Skills Grant

In addition, a Manufacturing Consortium, consisting of Cinch Connectors Inc. and Universal Metal Products Inc., has partnered with South Texas College to provide job training using a $221,729 Skills Development Fund grant from TWC. The grant will benefit workers in the Lower Rio Grande Valley area.

“The partnership between the manufacturing consortium and South Texas College on this Skills Development Fund grant will benefit both the local community and its workforce,” said Commissioner Alvarez. “Our labor force is among the most talented and skilled in the world, and we continue to seek and implement strategies to improve the skills of Texas workers.” “I’m delighted to join TWC Labor Commissioner Alvarez and state Rep. Sergio Muñoz, Jr., to present these job training grants,” said state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa. “To keep pace with the economic growth in the Lower Rio Grande region, it’s essential that we invest in our workforce. The awarding of this JET and Skills grants demonstrates the state’s commitment to our area’s economic success.”

The Skills grant will be used to provide customized training to 114 new and incumbent workers for industry-related topics with focused instruction that includes blueprint reading, internal auditing and metrology. Trainees will include planner technicians, machine operators and production supervisors. Upon completion of training, the workers will receive an average wage of $12.68.

Since its inception in 1996, the Skills Development Fund grants have created or upgraded more than 342,428 jobs throughout Texas. The grants have assisted 4,238 employers with their customized training needs. The Legislature allocated $48.5 million to the Skills Development Fund for the 2016-17 biennium. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD and South Texas College contact: Public Relations Specialist Joey Gomez, 956-872-8358 or jgomez_3436@southtexascollege.edu