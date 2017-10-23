Patrick Scores Hat Trick – Abbott, Cornyn and Cruz Endorsements

Re-election Campaign Demonstrates Overwhelming Support of Grassroots

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Dan Patrick, Texas Lieutenant Governor, announced three key re-election endorsements today:

“I am proud to announce I have been endorsed for re-election by Governor Greg Abbott, US Sen. John Cornyn and US Sen. Ted Cruz. We know the nation often looks to Texas for leadership and most often that means they are looking to our great Governor and our two US Senators who are leading the fight in both Austin and Washington on so many issues. Each is a giant in his own right.”

The Governor and both Texas US Senators issued the following statements endorsing Patrick’s re-election:

“Dan Patrick has proven to be a partner in our fight to advance conservative ideas, preserve Texas values and keep our state the envy of the nation. Working together over the past two legislative sessions, we have passed reforms that advanced individual liberty and created greater opportunities for all Texans. I look forward to continuing our work in the next legislative session, and I am proud to endorse his re-election for Lieutenant Governor.” – Greg Abbott, Texas Governor

“Dan Patrick’s leadership of the Texas Senate is a major reason Texas remains the best place to live, work and raise a family. I’m proud of what Dan has accomplished and urge everyone to vote to re-elect him as Lt. Governor.” –John Cornyn, US Sen. – TX

“Dan Patrick has proven a steadfast, unapologetic leader in advancing the principles that make the Lone Star State the best in the nation. He has consistently fought against efforts to expand taxes and regulations, he has defended our constitutional liberties, and he has worked hard to provide more and better opportunities to help Texans achieve the American Dream, most notably through his tireless championing of school choice. I am proud to stand with Dan and support his re-election and look forward to continuing to work with him for years to come on behalf of 28 million Texans.” – Ted Cruz, US Sen. – TX

The Campaign also announces support from the overwhelming majority of the State Republican Executive Committee (SREC) and top Republican Party County Chairs.

“The Party grassroots, the faithful who roll up their sleeves at campaign time, have signaled they want to keep a true conservative leader as Lt. Governor,” Patrick said.

The Campaign additionally announces the support of a cadre of major conservative coalitions covering issues important to the conservative majority in Texas.

Concerned Women of America, Texas

Conservative Republicans of Texas

Texas Alliance for Life

Texas Eagle Forum

Texans for Fiscal Responsibility

Texas Right to Life

Texas State Rifle Association

Texas Values

“If ever there was a list of organizations who cover the waterfront on issues, this list covers all the bases. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and everything in between, they are all here. I’m humbled to have this tremendous show of support,” Patrick said.

In addition, Patrick also unveiled the support from a number of Tea Party leaders representing some of the biggest Tea Party organizations in Texas.

Dr. Dwayne Collins – Edom Tea Party

Ken Emanuelson – Dallas Tea Party / The Grassroots Texans Network

Toni & Tom Fabry – Frisco Tea Party

JoAnn Fleming – Grassroots America We the People

Bill Hussey – Llano Tea Party

Robin & Jim Lennon – Kingwood Tea Party

Matt Long – Fredericksburg Tea Party

Julie McCarty – NE Tarrant Tea Party

Ray Meyers – Kaufman County Tea Party

Mike Olcott – Parker Co. Conservatives

Russ Ramsland – Park Cities/Preston Hollow Leadership Forum

Julie Turner – Texas Patriots PAC

Maggie Wright – Texas Patriots Tea Party

“I’m emboldened by this strong show of support by these Tea Party leaders. They are a powerful ally in this campaign.”

The Lt. Governor also rolled out endorsements from 19 Republican members of the Texas Senate.

Sen. Bryan Hughes, Mineola

Sen. Bob Hall, Canton

Sen. Robert Nichols, Jacksonville

Sen. Brandon Creighton, Conroe

Sen. Charles Schwertner, Georgetown

Sen. Paul Bettencourt, Houston

Sen. Van Taylor, Plano

Sen. Kelly Hancock, North Richland Hills

Sen. Konni Burton, Colleyville

Sen. Larry Taylor, Friendswood

Sen. Jane Nelson, Flower Mound

Sen. Don Huffines, Dallas

Sen. Joan Huffman, Houston

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Brenham

Sen. Brian Birdwell, Granbury

Sen. Dawn Buckingham, Lakeway

Sen. Donna Campbell, New Braunfels

Sen. Charles Perry, Lubbock

Sen. Craig Estes, Wichita Falls