Patrick Heading to Washington, DC

“. . . I am looking forward to joining this historic event,” Patrick said.

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will be traveling to Washington DC to attend the inauguration of Donald J. Trump to be the 45th President of the United States.

Patrick will be in Washington Wednesday, January 18 to Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Members of the media interested in interviews from Washington should contact Allen Blakemore at 713-705-6159.

Governor Patrick served as Texas Chair for the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign.

“Presidential inaugurations are an exciting time for the nation and a testament to the strength of our great democracy. The inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump is a new beginning as he begins the work of making America great again, and I am looking forward to joining this historic event,” Patrick said.

More information about Texans for Dan Patrick is available at www.DanPatrick.org