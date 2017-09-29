PARKER: “We spent $200 million less of the taxpayer’s money, when Texas’ population grew by a million people!”

“It really has been a remarkable string of consecutive, conservative Legislative Sessions now.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “When you think about it — that we spent $200 million less of the taxpayer’s money in the budget… especially when Texas’ population grew by a million people, along with the fact that you’ve got to adjust for some degree of inflation — it really is pretty extraordinary what we were able to do,” said House Republican Caucus Chairman Tan Parker, who represents House Dist. 63 in the Texas Legislature.

After many Austin analysts declared, for the 4th Session in a row, that the 2017 Legislature was “The Most Conservative Session Ever,” House Republican Caucus Chairman Tan Parker builds a pretty strong case to support the claim.

“We had some extraordinary conservative successes, and it really has been a remarkable string of consecutive, conservative Legislative Sessions now,” says Rep. Parker.

