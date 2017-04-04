Oust Sanctuary Cities Now

From State Representative John Ratcliffe

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–This past week marked a solemn day for Texas’ 4th District. One year ago, a volunteer fire captain from Nevada, Texas and his two children – just 4 years old and 22 months old – were killed in a tragic car accident caused by a previously-deported illegal alien.

This tragedy is not only heart-wrenching on its own account – but the fact that it could have all been prevented if our immigration laws were actually enforced is absolutely sickening.

I think all Americans can agree that this rampant disregard for the rule of law must end.

On top of my efforts on the House Judiciary Committee in Congress, we now have a president and U.S. attorney general who are doubling down on our fight to end the disgraceful abuse of our immigration system – and I’m encouraged by the progress being made:

I cosponsored the newly introduced Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act to relaunch Congress’ efforts to defund local jurisdictions that fail to enforce our nation’s immigration laws.

to relaunch Congress’ efforts to defund local jurisdictions that fail to enforce our nation’s immigration laws. President Trump issued an Executive Order on Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements to crack down on illegal immigration.

to crack down on illegal immigration. Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged that the Justice Department will require compliance with federal immigration policies in order to receive grants.

As we continue moving forward in this fight, you can count on me keep working today, tomorrow and every single day to ensure our immigration laws are enforced. At the end of the day – the law is the law and that’s not up for debate. There should be no excuses.