Our Heroes, Our Priority

Congressman John Ratcliffe

As the one voice in Congress for the 63,000 veterans in Texas’ 4th District, it’s my job to ensure these brave men and women receive the care and respect they’ve most certainly earned. That’s why I was pleased when two key bills I voted for were recently signed into law by President Trump to do just that: the VA Accountability First Act and the GI Forever Bill.

These new laws will improve our VA system and expand post-service educational opportunities for our veterans – both major wins – but more work remains to be done. That’s why, just this month, I introduced my own legislation that will continue our work on this important issue: the VA IT Restructuring Act.

My bill seeks to improve care for veterans being treated at the VA through the appointment of a Chief Information Officer (CIO) responsible for the procurement, acquisition and management of IT systems and services at the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). This will help us to avoid previous IT implementation failures that may have inhibited veterans’ access to care.

I’m very glad that the VA IT Restructuring Act has strong bicameral support – with fellow Texans Ted Cruz and John Cornyn leading the charge in the Senate. After all, with everything our nation’s veterans have sacrificed on behalf of our freedom, we owe it to them to work as hard as we can to ensure they receive the quality and timely care they deserve.