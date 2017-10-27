SESSIONS: Americans One Step Closer to Tax Reform

“Americans need a system that gives relief to middle class families.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), Chairman of the House Rules Committee, released the following statement applauding the passage of the Senate amendment to the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Resolution:

“This budget lays the framework for us to achieve something that American families desperately need – a tax system that is simpler, fairer, and flatter.

“Americans need a system that gives relief to middle class families and allows them to take home more of their hard earned pay check. We have an opportunity to deliver real results for families across the country and I am delighted that we took this important step today.

“I applaud the work of my Senate colleagues for working with us on this critical measure and I look forward to building upon this momentum to achieve this once in a generation opportunity for tax reform.”