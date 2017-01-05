On the Anniversary of David Molak’s passing, Sen. Menéndez and Rep. Minjarez Renew Calls to Pass David’s Law and Combat Cyberbullying

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – San Antonio, Texas – State Senator José Menéndez and State Representative Ina Minjarez released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of David Molak’s tragic death. Senator Menéndez filed Senate Bill 179 as David’s Law and Representative Minjarez filed House Bill 306.

The following quote is attributable to State Senator José Menéndez (D-San Antonio):

“Today is a somber day for the Molak Family and our hearts go out to them and any family who has lost a loved one to cyberbullying. We need to honor David’s legacy by protecting our children from online harassment. Cyberbullying is a crisis in Texas and across the nation. Families need our help. Passing David’s Law is one of the most important issues facing this legislature when it gavels in on January 10th. The legislature needs to hear from Texas families on this critical issue. Please contact your local state senators and representatives and tell them to pass David’s Law and support Senate Bill 179 and House Bill 306.”

The following quote is attributable to State Representative Ina Minjarez (D-San Antonio):

“On this day, we remember the anniversary of David Molak’s death. I stand in support with many of my House colleagues on tackling this social issue. David’s Law is the bill I will be prioritizing this legislative session. Although no words can really help to ease the loss they bear, my thoughts and prayers are with the Molak family, as well as with all the families who have suffered a great loss due to cyber bullying.”

To Contact Your Legislators Visit: www.DavidsLegacy.org/legislation