Olson Applauds Quick House Action nn His Diabetes Bill

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) today applauded the quick House action in passing his bill H.R. 309, the National Diabetes Clinical Care Commission Act. This bill would establish a National Clinical Care Commission to evaluate and recommend solutions regarding better coordination and use of federal programs relating to supporting care for people with diabetes and related metabolic syndromes and disorders. The bill passed in the 114th Congress with unanimous support, and was passed with unanimous support again in the House today. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

“I want to thank House leadership for bringing this bill to a vote so quickly,” Rep. Olson said. “Diabetes is a national epidemic that impacts a large number of Americans. Cutting-edge medical research and clinical care institutions only matter if we can translate that research into direct patient care. This bill will help ensure that Americans at risk of diabetes receive appropriate and effective preventive care and those with diabetes receive the same high-quality care and enjoy a better quality of life by successfully managing their disease.”