Obama-Reg Smackdown

U.S. Congressman John Ratcliffe

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–Since coming to Congress, one of my top priorities has always been reducing the intrusiveness and overreach of the federal government. And in just the few short weeks since President Trump took office, I’m pleased to report that major progress has already been made.

Right out of the gate, my Republican colleagues and I focused on using a powerful legislative tool called the “Congressional Review Act,” or “CRA,” which provides us with 60 legislative days to overturn regulations that were rammed through during the final days of the Obama administration.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve supported 13 different bills to overturn Obama-era regulations – all of which have passed the House and are quickly being taken up in the Senate.

Click here to watch the full video about my efforts to overturn Obama-era regulations.

President Trump has already signed two of these bills into law. This is incredibly significant because prior to this week, this legislative tool to overturn regulations had only been successfully used once in our nation’s history.

While there’s much more work to be done to undo the harmful overreach of the Obama years, I think it’s important to pause for a second and recognize the opportunity that unified Republican government is already affording us:

The House is passing bills to overturn a last-minute Obama regulations, then the Senate passes them, and then President Trump signs them into law.

This the way it’s supposed to work. This is government working for the people – not the other way around.