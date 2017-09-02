Paxton’s Office: On Supreme Court’s Temporary Halt on Redrawing Texas’ House of Reps Maps

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Office of the Attorney General today issued the following statement after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito granted a temporary stay of a district court ruling that required nine of Texas’ 150 House districts to be redrawn:

“We applaud Justice Alito’s decision today, just as we applauded his temporary stay of the district court’s ruling on Texas’ congressional seats last week,” said Marc Rylander, director of communications for the attorney general’s office. “We look forward to vigorously defending the redistricting maps used in the last three election cycles at the United States Supreme Court.”

Attorney General Paxton filed a motion to stay with the Supreme Court today after the district court turned down his stay request 39 minutes after it was filed. The lower court ordered a hearing early next month to consider remedial plans to redraw both the House and congressional maps. Justice Alito’s order stays that hearing.

View the order here: http://bit.ly/2xBjQYq