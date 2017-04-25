North Carolina’s Sober Illustration of the Need for Voter ID Laws

By Susan Wright

Four months before the 2016 general election, activist judges with the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned voter ID laws in the state of North Carolina.

North Carolina lawmakers insisted that the laws were put into place to prevent voter fraud. The three-judge panel, however, exercised the soft bigotry of low expectations that liberals tend to extend to minorities, who, for all their posturing, they still see as incapable of competing on the same level as their Caucasian counterparts. They determined that by asking minorities to show ID, the state of North Carolina was trying to suppress the minority vote.

After the election, the state saw nearly every Republican in the running win their races, including Donald Trump, who won the state easily.

However, the very successful one-term governor, Pat McCrory, saw a 52,000 vote lead suddenly dwindle and give way to a skin-tight loss at the very end of the night, when Democrat stronghold, Durham County turned in 94,000 votes with only a few minutes before the midnight hour.

McCrory asked for a recount, and the reports of foul play began to pop up all over the state.

One for instance was over 200 students with Duke University in Durham County registered to vote, all using the same address.

These are the kinds of shenanigans that North Carolina’s General Assembly was hoping to stave off with their voter ID laws.

In other cases:

A separate investigation using state and federal databases identified non-citizens suspected of voting in the election. The NCSBE said 41 voters acknowledged they were not U.S. citizens after receiving a letter from the board of elections. The non-citizen voters came from 28 different countries.

An additional 61 voters did not respond to NCSBE’s letter. Investigations into these cases are ongoing.

“A number of non-citizens said they were not aware that they were prohibited from voting,” the report states. “Interviews and evidence show that some non-citizens were misinformed about the law by individuals conducting voter registration drives or, in at least one document case, by a local precinct official.”

Unbelievable.

“Some violators appear to be ‘testers’ trying to find holes in the system,” the audit says. “Others claim property ownership in multiple jurisdictions should allow them to vote in each, and others brush past the law to support their candidate by any means necessary. Additionally, a case that initially appears to be a double voter—an individual who votes twice—may actually be a case of voter impersonation—an individual who casts a ballot using the identity of another person.”

I’ve actually heard people tell of standing in line to vote and hearing people admit to having voted multiple times.

In fact, it’s quite easy, without the hindrance of voter ID to slow you down. All you need is a name and an address. If they’re not checking ID, they have no way of knowing you’re not who you say you are or the address you give isn’t the place you call home.

The NCSBE is continuing its investigation of voting irregularities in the 2016 elections and will refer the cases to prosecutors where necessary.

Well, that’s great, but it’s a dramatic departure from the behavior of the Board when Governor McCrory was fighting for his seat in the aftermath of a hard fought election, with a shocking ending.

The behavior of the NCSBE and various county election boards was nothing short of malpractice.

The worst part may be that the Board, along with every county Board of Elections had a Republican majority, but for the sake of expedience, they chose to ignore or brush aside the myriad reports and concerns of voter fraud and trickery within the state.

If there is anything to be salvaged from this, is that this audit confirms what so many came forward and attempted to have the NCSBE look into. It also vividly illustrates the need for commonsense voter ID laws in every state.

Until that happens, there is no way to truly trust the integrity of the voting system in this nation.