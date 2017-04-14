NFL Star Dez Bryant: Black People Hold Each Other Back; ‘Lead By Example’

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant took to Instagram Monday to express his thoughts on who’s to blame for the plight of the black people in America.

“First and foremost, I would like to say I do a great job of minding my own business, but it’s pressing on my heart to share my thoughts about white Americans and black Americans (racism),” Bryant wrote.

Bryant continued:

“I saw a person quote Charles Barkley (right,) when he said, “We as black people, we’re never going to be successful not because [of] you white people, but because of other black people.” “I hate to admit it, but I understand that quote.”