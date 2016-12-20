News from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas) — This week marked a victory for religious liberty, after a Bell County District Court Judge ordered that a Killeen Independent School District employee’s Christmas poster — from the TV special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — be allowed to be placed back on her door. The poster featured a photo of Linus reading the Christmas story from the Bible. School officials at Patterson Middle School had initially ordered the display be taken down, citing a violation of state law. I applaud Attorney General Paxton for quickly taking action in this case — allowing the school to focus on the real reason for this holiday season.

Defending religious liberty continues to be one of my top priorities. Next session, the Texas Senate will continue to fight for our most fundamental right by protecting pastors from forced testimony and shielding sermons from government subpoena power.

Union Dues

On Friday, Senator Joan Huffman filed Senate Bill 13 – one of my top priorities. This bill will ensure taxpayer funds are not used to support the collection of union dues. This legislation places government in its appropriate neutral position and lets unions collect their own membership dues. It’s not the government’s role to collect union dues, and certainly not at taxpayer expense.

Senate Joint Resolution 1 – First Responder Property Tax Relief

Senator Donna Campbell of San Antonio filed Senate Joint Resolution 1 this week. With Senate Bill 15 , these two bills create a homestead tax exemption for the surviving spouse of a first responder killed in the line of duty. Texans hold our police and firefighters in high esteem. When one of them falls in the line of duty, we have an obligation to give back to their families. I hope you will join us in support of our first responders and this important legislation