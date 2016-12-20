Coverage of Cruz Letter to Smithsonian Institution on Sup. Court justice Clarence Thomas

Cruz Urges Museum to Fairly and Accurately Reflect the Life of Justice Clarence Thomas

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Numerous news outlets have taken note of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R- Texas) letter to the Smithsonian Institution yesterday. In it, he urged museum leaders to include an accurate legacy and biography of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“As much as I am grateful for the museum and its efforts to preserve and promote the indispensable, yet oft-neglected, contributions of African Americans to the collective history of our nation, I believe the museum has made a mistake by omitting the enormous legacy and impact of Justice Thomas, as well as his compelling background,” Cruz wrote.

Read the letter in its entirety here.

Following is a summary of news coverage:

