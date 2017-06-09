MILLS: U.S. Named Top Petroleum & Natural Gas Producer, Again

Insider’s ENERGY REPORT: President’s message is Clear; Over-Regulation of Energy Industry will stop

By Alex Mills

AUSTIN, Texas (Texas Insider Report) — Some people may find it hard to believe that the United States was the largest producer of petroleum and natural gas last year. But as a matter of fact, it was the fifth consecutive year the U.S. beat Russia, Saudi Arabia, and all of the other OPEC producers. The U.S. beat everyone.

For some 40 years, oil and natural gas production declined in the U.S., and there was little hope of reversing the downward trend. Then, along came marvelous technological developments in a little area just north of Fort Worth called the Barnett Shale.

Wildcatters began drilling into shale vertically, then horizontally, and using multiple fractures in the formation. Originally, the process showed little promise in releasing natural gas from tight shale formations.

But, they kept trying, and learning from each venture. By 2008, the U.S. was well on its way to being the top producers.

“The United States has been the world’s top producer of natural gas since 2009, when U.S. natural gas production surpassed that of Russia, and it has been the world’s top producer of petroleum hydrocarbons since 2013, when its production exceeded Saudi Arabia’s,” according to the Energy Information Administration.

For the United States and Russia, total petroleum and natural gas hydrocarbon production in energy content terms is almost evenly split between petroleum and natural gas, while Saudi Arabia’s production heavily favors petroleum.

EIA said total petroleum production is made up of several different types of liquid fuels, including:

Crude Oil & Lease Condensate

Tight Oil

Extra-Heavy Oil, and

Bitumen

In addition, various processes produce natural gas plant liquids (NGPL), biofuels, and refinery processing gain, among other liquid fuels.

“In the United States, crude oil and lease condensate accounted for roughly 60% of total petroleum hydrocarbon production in 2016. In Saudi Arabia and Russia, this share is much greater, as those countries produce lesser amounts of natural gas plant liquids, and they also have much smaller volumes of refinery gain and biofuels production.”

Even though low commodity prices caused U.S. petroleum production to fall by 300,000 barrels per day and natural gas production to decline 2.3 billion cubic feet per day in 2016, the U.S. still had more total petroleum production than any other country.

Today, there is talk of the U.S. being less reliant on imported oil and becoming “energy independent.” Thanks to advances in hydraulic fracturing and the development of other technologies, the U.S. is experiencing to an energy renaissance.

Volume of Federal Regs Set Record In 2016

Regulations are a burden on consumers, businesses, and the economy, according to a new study by the Competitive Enterprise Institute entitled “Ten Thousand Commandments.” The federal government spent $63 billion in fiscal year 2016 just to administer the Federal Regulatory State.

The financial burden has become so large — $1.9 trillion annually for regulatory compliance and economic impact — that if U.S. regulation was a country, it would be the world’s seventh-largest economy, ranking behind India and ahead of Italy.

Even though many believe Congress passed very few laws last year, Congress enacted 214 laws. That is more than one per day in the 146 days the House was in session in 2016.

For each law passed there must be at least one, two, three, or more new regulations to tell the public what must be done to comply with each new law. Federal agencies issued 3,853 regulations, which comes to 18 rules issued for every law enacted.

Each new regulation must be published in the Federal Register, which printed 95,894 pages in 2016 the highest volume in history.

The Environmental Protection Agency was one of the leading regulation producers, and the oil and gas industry was its primary target.

President Trump understands the drain on America from over-regulation, and he has vowed to cut red tape.

“We must eliminate every outdated, unnecessary, or ineffective federal regulation, and move aggressively to build regulatory frameworks that stimulate — rather than stagnate — job creation,” Trump writes in his budget message.

“Even for those regulations we must leave in place, we must strike every provision that is counterproductive, ineffective, or outdated.”

The President sent a message to Congress recently in his budget proposal to decrease spending for the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Interior in an effort get America moving in a direction that will ultimately result in “energy independence.”

Here’s a summary of some of the President’s budget:

Reduce EPA’s budget by $2.6 billion to $5.7 billion (31%), close 50 programs and lay off about 20% of the agency’s 15,000 employees. Also, discontinue funding for the Clean Power Plan, international climate change programs, and climate change research and partnership programs with estimated savings of $100 million.

savings of $100 million. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy would see a 69% budget cut compared with 2016 levels, the Office of Fossil Energy budget would be reduced 44%, and the Office of Nuclear Energy budget would decline by about 30%.

would see a 69% budget cut compared with 2016 levels, the Office of Fossil Energy budget would be reduced 44%, and the Office of Nuclear Energy budget would decline by about 30%. DOE’s funding of programs focused on renewables, nuclear, fossil fuels, and carbon capture and storage would decline about 84%.

The President’s message is loud and clear: The federal government has over-regulated the energy industry for decades.

The Texas Legislature recently adopted a resolution sponsored by State Senator Craig Estes (R-Wichita Falls), Chairman of the Natural Resources & Business Development Committee, and Rep. Drew Darby (R-San Angelo), Chairman of the Energy Resources Committee, calling on federal policymakers to repeal, or revise, or delegate back to the states regulations that should not be implemented by the federal government.

Indeed, the burden of massive federal regulation is a drain on all Americans. Congress now has the opportunity to reduce those regulatory hurdles as it enters the budget process.

Alex Mills is President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author. The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers is an oil & gas trade association that represents some 3,000 members. It has offices in Austin, Houston, Fort Worth & Wichita Falls.