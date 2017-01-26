Mike Lang Files HB 1271 -Unified Election Dates

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today, Texas State Representative Mike Lang filed HB 1271 relating to holding elections on uniform election dates.

Representative Lang feels strongly that legislation needs to be passed in order to unify election dates. This legislation aligns with the Republican Party of Texas Platform #76, stating, “All public elections, with the exception of specially called elections, should be consolidated to Primary and General Election days and locations.” In addition to this bill, Lang filed HB 1072 regarding closed primaries, which is also a Republican Party of Texas priority.

This bill allows for only two election dates, excluding exemptions for runoff, special, and tie elections. This legislation is crucial in order to have more transparency, more engagement, and to save taxpayers’ money. Due to the current system, it is hard for citizens to stay involved and informed with a multitude of election dates.

“With so many important issues to be voted on, it becomes very costly to perform the elections needed under current law. I believe this will greatly benefit, not only the State of Texas as a whole, but our local cities and counties as well,” said Representative Lang.

Under this new law, the only dates that elections can be held are the first Tuesday of every even numbered year and the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

Representative Mike Lang currently serves as State Representative for District 60, consisting of eight counties. Lang resides in Granbury with his loving wife, Katie, where they are active members of Stonewater Church. They have one son, Ryan, who lives and works in the DFW area. Lang served Texas as a law enforcement officer for 30 years and was formerly elected in 2013 as a Constable for Hood County.