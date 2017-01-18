Mike Lang Files HB 1072 – Closed Primaries 

Rep. Mike Lang

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today, Texas State Representative Mike Lang filed his first bill (HB 1072) as State Representative for District 60 regarding to closing primary elections to registered party members only in order to deter non-affiliated individuals from voting in party elections.

Representative Lang feels strongly that legislation needs to be filed in order to close primaries due to crossover in both Democrat and Republican primaries. However, this bill also includes closing all other political party primaries. The reason it is crucial to have closed primary elections is because each individual party has its own set of core values and principles. Due to the current system with crossover voting, I do not believe the parties are able to efficiently choose a nominee.

“In my 2016 primary election, the Hood County Democrat Party privately circulated an email calling for registered Democrats to vote in the Republican primary in order to assist a liberal candidate that aligned closer to their values,” said Representative Lang.

“While the email eventually came to light, it is my intent to prevent unfortunate and dishonest meddling from ever occurring again. I do not want a Democrat voting in a Republican primary just as much as I don’t want a Republican voting in a Democrat primary in order to sway the election and degrade the integrity of the race,” Representative Lang continued.

Representative Mike Lang currently resides in Granbury with his loving wife Katie, where they are active members of Stonewater Church. They have one son, Ryan, who lives and works in the DFW area. Lang served Texas as a law enforcement officer for 30 years and was elected in 2013 as the Constable for Hood County.