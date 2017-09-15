Media Advisory: The Port Corpus Christi Energy Exchange Heads to Midland, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, USA – The energy renaissance has found a hub connecting U.S. energy to the world at Port Corpus Christi. On Friday, September 22, 2017, Port Corpus Christi is heading to Midland, Texas for an Energy Exchange. Presenting, Port Corpus Christi: The Gateway to Progress, the Port’s top brass will engage in an informative discussion on new projects, connections to the Permian Basin, and much more at the Midland Double Tree Hotel, 117 W. Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701 at 11:30 a.m.

Port Corpus Christi has quickly become the Energy Port of the Americas providing direct pipeline connections from our nation’s most important oil fields, to its deep water docks, and modern infrastructure. The Energy Exchange provides folks in Midland and Port Corpus Christi representatives an opportunity to connect first hand and face to face to talk about the vital connection shared between the regions.

“The Texas energy sector is immensely important as the United States moves towards energy independence. Our port has emerged as the nation’s leader in crude oil exports, and the handling of energy related commodities. While the Permian Basin continues to grow as the country’s top producing region, our shared connections are increasingly essential. We look forward to meeting up in Midland for some in-depth discussion,” said Charles W. Zahn, Chairman of the Port Corpus Christi Commission.

What: The Energy Exchange: An Update from Your Friends at Port Corpus Christi

When: Friday, September 22, 2017 @ 11:30 a.m.

Where: The Midland Double Tree hotel, 117 W. Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701

As its extensive ship channel deepening and widening project gets rolling following the recent Project Partnership Agreement signing with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Port Corpus Christi is riding a wave of momentum that began at the close of 2015 with the first U.S. export of crude oil in forty years sailing out on New Year’s Eve. Monumental movements have continued since the THEO T sailed that New Year’s Eve including single vessel load records of nearly 1 million barrels of export crude to Cap sized vessels, and the successful testing of the Very Large Crude Carrier, Anne. Port Corpus Christi is in the midst of a 10-year $1 billion capital expenditure program involving comprehensive infrastructure updates, and modernization. Rail and highway connections remain easy to access. The port is connected to the nation’s top three Class I railroads, and its newly completed Nueces River Rail Yard accommodates vast staging of multiple full unit trains. The new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is under construction. This new entrance to the Port Corpus Christi Inner Harbor will provide a 205′ clearance, and be the longest cable stayed bridge in the Western Hemisphere.

