McCAUL: We Will Move $10 Billion ‘Border Security for America Act’ in House Next Week

Includes fencing, technology, air assets & other deterrents

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — “This bill will provide the Department of Homeland Security the tools necessary to achieve full operational control, and situational awareness, of the border by providing for a wall, cutting edge technology, and more boots on the ground,” said Cong. Michael McCaul (R-TX,) chairman of the powerful House Homeland Security Committee while announcing that House Republicans will advance legislation he recently introduced next week.

“Now that we have a partner in the White House who has made this a top priority, it’s time to send a bill to President Trump’s desk so we can deliver the American people the security they have long demanded and deserve,” said McCaul, who introduced the bill in July.

The House Homeland Security Committee is expected to mark up the bill, known as the “Border Security for America Act,” on Wednesday, October 4th.

McCaul’s legislation includes funding for:

$10 billion to pay for the Border Wall that now-President Trump promised during the 20216 campaign

$5 billion for security at U.S. Ports of Entry,

5,000 additional Border Patrol Agents

A boost in Air & Sea Support

Authorization of the National Guard along the border

and other concrete steps to boost Border Enforcement

McCaul’s announcement throws cold water on a proposal from Democrats to pass a much softer border bill this year — one they had hoped would only require that the Department of Homeland Security study ways to boost border security. McCaul had proposed a similar effort in 2013, which Democrats had hoped would be the basis of a deal with the Trump White House on immigration this year.

But McCaul said earlier this week that it’s time to work on a more tangible solution that is backed by President Trump, and includes significant border funding. His legislation indicates he and the House of Representatives is well past the idea of simply asking for a strategy, and wants to implement one — a sign Democrats will likely find it hard to accept.

“I think this is the time to get it done,” said McCaul recently. “I think a wall, where appropriate, and fencing, technology, and integrating a smart border is really the way to go. That’s what were going to authorize.”

“I’ve been working with the administration on this bill, it’s been introduced, and we plan to mark it up and hopefully get this to the House Floor by sometime late-October or before Thanksgiving,” McCaul said.