Lt. Governor Patrick: Statements on the Filing of Senate Bills 9 and 12

SB9-Reforming the spending cap to tie state spending to the growth of Texas and SB12-Protective Vests for Police

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement following the filing of Senate Bill 9, authored by Senator Kelly Hancock, (R – North Richland Hills):

“The people of Texas elected us to produce a conservative budget that ensures taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and that government growth does not exceed increases in inflation times our population. SB 9 puts that commitment into law and ensures that the state of Texas continues to live within our means. “I applaud Sen. Hancock for filing SB 9 and for his commitment to upholding the conservative principles of a lean and efficient government that have made Texas an economic leader.”

Protective Vests for Police

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following the filing of Senate Bill 12 – Protective Vests for Police by Senator Royce West, (D – Dallas):

“Last year, Texas had more law enforcement officers die in the line of duty than any other state in America. Families were shattered by senseless tragedies — some of which could have been prevented if these law enforcement officers had been outfitted with protective vests capable of stopping high-caliber bullets. “I have made it a priority this legislative session to give all Texas officers on patrol bulletproof vests that can withstand rifle rounds. I commend Sen. West for filing this important bill to help protect our brave men and women in law enforcement who risk their lives every day to protect us. The least we can do for the families of our police officers is to make sure that when they leave home to protect our communities they have the best protection possible.”