Lt. Governor Patrick: Statement on the Opening of Texas’ 85th Legislative Session

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement on the opening of the 85th legislative session:

“As the Capitol welcomes legislators from all over the State of Texas, I am proud to gavel-in the opening of the Texas Senate for the 85th session of the Texas Legislature.

“Our state faces many challenges this session, but I have great confidence in the commitment of the hard-working senators of this state and the people of Texas who elected them. In all our deliberations, maintaining our conservative principles and protecting Texas values will be our top priority.

“I have announced my top 25 priorities for this session and I am eager to get to work.”