Lt. Governor Patrick Statement on the Filing of Senate Joint Resolution 1

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement today on the pre-filing of Senate Joint Resolution 1, the joint resolution companion to Senate Bill 15, the First Responder Property Tax Relief bill by Senator Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels). SJR 1 is joint-authored by the members of the San Antonio Senate delegation including Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio), Sen. Carlos Uresti (D-San Antonio) and Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo).

“Law enforcement officers demonstrate every day that they are willing to put their lives on the line in order to protect our communities. When we lose one of these committed officers — and we have lost 18 in Texas this year — we must make it our duty to give back to their families, who must move forward without them. This legislation is one way that we can show our tremendous gratitude.

“I applaud Sen. Campbell and members of the San Antonio delegation for filing the joint resolution for First Responder Property Tax Relief.”