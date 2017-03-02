Lt. Gov. Patrick: Senate Completes Passage of Gov. Abbott’s Emergency Items

Ending Sanctuary Cities, Ethics Reform, Child Protective Services, and Convention of States

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released this statement today following the passage of all four of Governor Greg Abbott’s emergency items:

“On January 31st, Governor Greg Abbott laid out four emergency items in his State of the State address — Ending Sanctuary Cities (SB 4), Ethics Reform (SB 14), Child Protective Services (SB 11),

and Convention of States (SB 21).

“Today, I am proud to announce that the Texas Senate has voted on and passed legislation addressing all of these critical emergency issues.

“I applaud our hard-working senators who moved swiftly and are committed to a conservative agenda that upholds the principles and values Texas voters have tasked us to protect.”