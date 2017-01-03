Lt. Governor Patrick: Statement on Flags Being Flown at Half-Staff for Fallen Texas Army National Guard

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement this evening:

“Working with Governor Abbott, we have ordered the flags at the Capitol be lowered to half-staff in honor of the sacrifice of the soldiers we lost yesterday. The tragic accident in Galveston Bay is a reminder of the dangers our solders face everyday in order to protect our communities and our freedoms. We must always remember that freedom is not free and sometimes the ultimate price is paid.”

Texas and United States flags will be immediately lowered to half-staff at the Capitol Building in recognition of members of the Texas Army National Guard who were killed in a helicopter accident in Galveston Bay on Thursday night. Flags will also be lowered at certain public buildings in Galveston, Harris and Liberty counties.

Flags will be returned to full-staff at sunset on Saturday, December 31, 2016.