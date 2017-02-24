Lt. Gov. Patrick Appoints Chris Flood to Texas Ethics Commission

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced the appointment of Chris Flood to the Texas Ethics Commission today.

Chris Flood is an attorney and partner at the Flood and Flood law firm in Houston. A former Harris County Assistant District Attorney, Flood’s legal practice currently focuses on white collar criminal defense cases. He has 25 years of experience as both a prosecutor and a defense lawyer. Flood holds a law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law and a B.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin. Flood replaces Commissioner Wilhelmina Delco.

The Texas Ethics Commission has eight commissioners. Four are appointed by the governor, two are appointed by the lieutenant governor and two are appointed by the speaker of the Texas House of Representatives. The commissioners serve a four-year term.