Lt. Gov. Patrick Announces Sunset Advisory Commission Appointments

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas –Today, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the appointments of Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, Sen. Bob Hall, R-Canton, and Emily Pataki, Cedar Park, to the Sunset Advisory Commission. Sen. Birdwell has been appointed chair. Sen. Kirk Watson will continue to serve as the lieutenant governor’s appointee. The lieutenant governor issued the following statement upon making the appointments:

“An effective and efficient government is the hallmark of conservative leadership. Those principles have made Texas strong and I am confident that these appointees will work diligently to ensure that Texas state agencies continue to operate with efficiency and accountability to best serve the people of Texas.”

Emily Pataki is the lieutenant governor’s public member appointed to the commission. She currently serves as board president of Pedernales Electric Cooperative, Inc., and is a graduate of Yale University. She is also a board member of Atec, Inc., and the Association of Women in Energy.

The Sunset Advisory Commission reviews agencies that are scheduled to be abolished by the Texas Sunset Act. Their duties include conducting public hearings and issuing a report with findings and recommendations to the legislature.

Lt. Governor Patrick Announces New Policy Director

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the departure of his Policy Director, Kate McGrath. McGrath will be replaced by John Gibbs, who is currently the Policy Coordinator for the Lt. Governor’s Office.

“Kate has been a tremendous asset to this office since my first day as lieutenant governor. She is a hard-working team leader who has played a key role in assuring that my conservative policy priorities moved forward in both the 84th and the 85thlegislative sessions. I know Kate will continue to be successful as she takes on a new career challenge. John has been a trusted member of my team since I first became a senator. He is a principled conservative who is committed to crafting public policy that will benefit Texans for generations to come.”

McGrath has worked in the Capitol for 16 years in a variety of policy related positions, including serving as Director of Budget, Planning and Policy for former Gov. Rick Perry. Gibbs served as Patrick’s Senate Chief of Staff and Legislative Director. Lt. Gov. Patrick appointed Gibbs to serve on the Texas Interagency Data Transparency Commission and the Texas Council on Competitive Government.