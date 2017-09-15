Lt. Gov. Patrick Appoints Taylor, Kolkhorst to Interim Coastal Barrier Study Committee

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the appointments of Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, and Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, to the Joint Interim Committee to Study a Coastal Barrier System. Sen. Taylor was also designated as co-chair. Upon making the appointments Lt. Gov. Patrick said:

“In recent days we have seen how important it is that Texas has the best possible systems and infrastructure in place, not only for day-to-day operations, but also for unexpected and sometimes disastrous events. I know that Sen. Taylor and Sen. Kolkhorst are committed to ensuring Texas will continue to lead in every way.”

The Joint Interim Committee to Study a Coastal Barrier System studies and reports to the legislature the feasibility and desirability of creating and maintaining a coastal barrier system that includes a series of gates and barriers to prevent storm surge damage to gulf beaches, coastal ports, industry, and property.