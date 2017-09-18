Lt. Governor Patrick Announces Appointments to Joint Interim Committee on Higher Education Formula Funding

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas –Today, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the appointments of Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills; Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham; Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen; Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels; and Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, to the Joint Interim Committee on Higher Education Formula Funding. Sen. Hancock has been designated as co-chair. Upon making the appointments Lt. Gov. Patrick said:

“Improving the quality of higher education continues to be one of my top priorities. Each of these appointees will play an instrumental role in ensuring our state’s higher education institutions continue to be efficient and competitive.”

The Joint Interim Committee on Higher Education Formula Funding will examine how higher education institutions are funded and how they use special item project funds.