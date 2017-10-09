Lt. Gov. Patrick Announces Additional Appointments

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced appointments to the Task Force of Border Health Officials, the Joint Interim Committee to Study State Judicial Salaries and the Office of Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force.

Upon making the appointments Lt. Gov. Patrick said:

“I know these senators and citizens are committed to ensuring Texas has the best possible systems in place to achieve success. I look forward to working with these committees on these important issues.”

Task Force of Border Health Officials

Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., D-Brownsville

The Task Force of Border Health Officials advises the commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services on policy priorities addressing major health issues affecting border region residents.

Joint Interim Committee to Study State Judicial Salaries

Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, (Chair)

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury

Sen. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston

Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen

Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola

The Joint Interim Committee to Study State Judicial Salaries will study the creation of a formula to calculate state judicial salaries.

Office of Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force

Mike Jain, Sugarland, TX

Mike founded Jain and Jain, P.C., Accountants and Tax Consultants in 1986. He is the founder and organizer of CATT (Concerned Americans Think Tank).

The Office of Small Business Assistance Advisory Task Force advises and assists the Office of Small Business Assistance, the governor, the lieutenant governor, and the speaker with issues relating to small businesses.

Texas Commission on Public School Finance

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also announced appointments to the Texas Commission on Public School Finance.

Upon making the appointments Lt. Gov. Patrick said:

“It was my priority to ensure that a School Finance Commission was established and I am proud this was finally accomplished in the recent special session. For the first time in nearly four decades, legislators will be convened to exclusively examine the state’s school finance system and recommend the best path forward for our state. Senate Education Chairman Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, has been a leading advocate for the commission. I am confident that he and my other appointees, Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, and Dr. Doug Killian, Superintendent of Pflugerville ISD, all provide the knowledge, experience and commitment to ensure that the commission’s work is successful.”

Dr. Killian will serve as a public member of the commission. He has served as Superintendent of Pflugerville since July of this year. He previously served as superintendent of Poteet, Huffman and Hutto Independent School Districts.

The Texas Commission on Public School Finance is charged with developing and making recommendations to improve the current public school finance system.