Lt. Gov. Patrick: On Trump Admin’s Rescinding Obama Public School Bathroom Edict

“SB 6 does not discriminate against anyone. It is a common sense, privacy and public safety policy for everyone.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Governor Dan Patrick issued this statement today following the announcement that President Donald Trump will rescind the edict by former President Barack Obama mandating that public schools no longer designate separate restrooms for boys and girls and prohibiting public schools from providing individual accommodation for transgender students.

“We agree with President Trump that this is a state issue, which is why Senator Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, and I have crafted a state policy — the Texas Privacy Act (Senate Bill 6) which ensures that public schools continue to designate separate restrooms, locker rooms and showers for boys and girls as well as allowing schools to continue to determine how they will accommodate students with individual needs, as they have always done. “SB6 also protects private businesses from being forced by a local government to adopt any kind of restroom, locker room or shower policy and requires government buildings to continue to designate separate restrooms, locker rooms and showers for men and women. “SB 6 does not discriminate against anyone. It is a common sense, privacy and public safety policy for everyone. “SB 6 continues to have strong support from the people of Texas in both political parties and every racial and ethnic group.”