Lt. Gov. Patrick Releases First Wave of Interim Charges

Targets Alamo Funding Review & Establishes Select Committee on E-Verify

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – “The Texas Senate will continue to take the lead in transforming our conservative principles into sound public policy,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, asking the Texas Senate to study 81 additional Interim Legislative Charges in addition to the 25 Interim Charges he released last month directly related to issues resulting from Hurricane Harvey.

Charges for the Senate Finance Committee, the Select Committee on Property Tax Reform, the Transportation Committee, the Health & Human Services Committee, the Natural Resources & Economic Development Committee, the Committee on Intergovernmental Relations and the Committee on Veterans Affairs and Border Security were released today.

Charges for the remaining committees will be issued tomorrow.

“These charges are serious directives that reflect both my priorities and the priorities of the Texas Senate. They will require a lot of work in a short amount of time but I have complete confidence in the leadership and commitment of my committee chairs and the senators who serve on these committees. I know that when their reports come back later this year, they will provide a clear path for Texas on the best way to address the policy challenges we are facing,” Patrick said.

The lieutenant governor made a review of funding for the Alamo a top priority for the Finance Committee. “I want to ensure the funds allocated for the Alamo are spent to emphasize the historical impact of that legendary battle on the development of Texas as a nation and as a state,” Patrick added.

The lieutenant governor also established a Select Committee on Employment Practices which will be chaired by Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe. Senators Konni Burton, R-Colleyville, Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, Eddie Lucio, D-Brownsville and Royce West, D-Dallas will serve as members. The select committee will make recommendations on how to best guarantee the integrity of our state’s workforce. The Senate passed an E-Verify bill in the last legislative session that addressed this issue, but the bill died in the Texas House.

The 106 new interim charges were determined by the lieutenant governor’s policy priorities and almost 800 suggestions from Texas Senators.