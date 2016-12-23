Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Applauds North Carolina for Standing Firm on HB 2

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement this morning in response to the news that North Carolina would stand firm on legislation passed there in March that would prohibit men from entering women’s restrooms.

“I congratulate the conservative legislators in North Carolina and the leadership of my good friend, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, for standing firm on principle and public safety. Legislation like this is essential to protect the safety and privacy of women and girls, and is simple common sense and common decency. “Legislation to protect women’s privacy and business is essential to assure that sexual predators, like those who exploit the internet, will not be able to freely enter women’s restrooms, locker rooms or showers and that businesses are not forced by local ordinances to allow men in women’s restrooms and locker rooms. The left and the liberal media who oppose this legislation don’t understand it, but the people do. This is not discrimination against any individual or the targeting of any group. It is supported by the overwhelming majority of both political parties and every racial and ethnic group in Texas.”

North Carolina had been pressured by groups advocating that they abandon House Bill 2 in favor of the politically correct position advocated by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and others which demand no restrictions regarding public restrooms, locker rooms and showers. The North Carolina Senate voted down a bill to repeal House Bill 2 and the House adjourned without acting.