Lt. Governor Dab Patrick Appoints 2018-2019 Budget Conferees

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following his appointment of conferees for the 2018-2019 budget conference. His appointees are Senate Finance Chairman, Jane Nelson; Senate Finance Vice Chairman, Chuy Hinojosa; State Affairs Chairman, Joan Huffman: Administration Chairman, Lois Kolkhorst and Health & Human Services Chairman, Charles Schwertner.

“This budget will determine the future of Texas in so many ways and these conferees all share my commitment to conservative principles in approaching the tough fiscal challenges we are facing in our state. As we begin this process we have determined that we will not raise taxes, we will keep the budget well within the state’s population growth times inflation and we will not use the Rainy Day Fund for ongoing expenses.

“I have complete confidence that Chairman Nelson and this team of conferees will ensure we meet the needs of our vast and rapidly growing state with the resources that are available.”