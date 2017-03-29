Lt. Gov. Patrick: “This Budget reflects Texans’ Priorities as Conservatives.”

Despite Tough Challenges, Senate Budget Does Not Raise Taxes or Tap Rainy Day Fund

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “The Senate Budget maintains our commitment to Border Security, fully funds Public Education, including projected enrollment growth, and effectively sustains funding for higher education institutions. CSSB 1 increases spending on health care, including women’s health and mental health, and addresses the critical needs of Child & Family Protective Services,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick following the Texas Senate’s passage of the 2018-2019 Texas State Budget, known in legislative terms as Committee Substitute Senate Bill (CSSB) 1.

“I am proud to announce that this afternoon, with a unanimous vote,the Texas Senate passed CSSB 1, the 2018-2019 Budget for the State of Texas. On this day, in this body, on this budget, we are united and

speaking with one voice.

“It is particularly important to me that this budget included funding for protective vests that can withstand high caliber rifle fire for law enforcement officers.

“This budget reflects Texans’ priorities as conservatives, and our commitment to meet the needs of this vast and rapidly growing state despite tough fiscal challenges. CSSB 1:

Does not raise taxes.

It also does not use the Rainy Day Fund.

It is well within the state’s population growth, times inflation, and

Is $500 million less in General Revenue than the current budget.

“CSSB 1 also funds new initiatives for P-TECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) to help students pursue technology careers, and adds $40 million to help Texas Ports address their infrastructure needs.

“I commend the Texas Senate, and especially Chairman Jane Nelson (at right,) and the Senate Finance Committee, for their long hours and very hard work on this budget. They have done a great service for the people of Texas, and I want to thank them for their commitment and vigilance,” said Patrick.