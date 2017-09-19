Lt. Gov. Patrick Appointments Committee on Aging, Advisory Council on Cultural Affairs

Sen. Donna Campbell to chair Legislative Committee on Aging

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas –Today, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the appointment of Sen. Donna Campbell (right, R-New Braunfels,) as chair of the Legislative Committee on Aging, and the reappointment of Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., D-Brownsville, to the Advisory Council on Cultural Affairs.

Upon making the appointments Lt. Gov. Patrick said:

“Sen. Campbell and Sen. Lucio will ensure these entities operate under the best possible leadership as they address several important issues that affect our state. I am confident each of these appointees will work to assure that Texas remains a beacon of prosperity.”

The Legislative Committee on Aging studies issues relating to the aging population of Texas, including health care, income, transportation, housing, education, and employment and makes recommendations to the legislature to address these issues.

The Advisory Council on Cultural Affairs studies and makes recommendations relating to the effect of changing demographics on the economy, workplace, educational attainment, health, veterans affairs, and political leadership.