Lt. Gov. Patrick Addresses Hurricane Harvey Hearing

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas –Following Hurricane Harvey, the lieutenant governor directed the Senate Agriculture, Water and Rural Affairs Committee to address several issues immediately regarding response, recovery and rebuilding efforts following the storm. These issues include:

1) Study and identify ways to improve the capacity and maintain the structure of the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs. Report on mechanisms that would ensure the public has access to timely and transparent release figures from reservoirs across the state.

2) Evaluate current state data-sharing standards for rainfall and stream gauges and whether regional flood management projects and flood warnings should be hosted in a centralized location, such as a state agency web page. Determine whether a statewide real-time flood warning system could be developed and coordinated through mobile devices, TxDOT electronic signage, communication devices and whether existing local and regional forecasting infrastructure could be integrated into a centralized inclement weather forecasting system.

WHO: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will give opening remarks at the Agriculture, Water and Rural Affairs Committee meeting.

WHEN: Monday, October 16, 2017

TIME: 9:00am

WHERE: East Montgomery County Improvement District

21575 US-59 #200

New Caney, Texas 77357