Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Statement on the Biennial Revenue Estimate

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the following statement today following the release of Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s estimate of the biennial revenue:

“We anticipated Comptroller Hegar’s announcement today would report that we have less to spend than we did at this time in 2015. Although questions were raised at the time, we were clearly right to leave $6 billion on the table at the end of the 2015 session. Going into the 2017 session, we have an ending balance of $1.5 billion.

“My commitment going forward is to continue to be guided by the conservative principles that inform everything we do — striving for a lean and efficient government while still meeting the needs of Texans. This is critical because, nearly ninety percent of our general revenue budget is spent on education and health care.

“Today’s revenue estimate strengthens our resolve to continue to live within our means and not spend more than the growth of population times inflation. When I gavel-in the Senate tomorrow and the 85th Legislature opens, we will begin this process.”