Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: On the Texas Senate’s Sanctuary Cities Bill, SB 4

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – “Cities that decide to act as safe havens for illegal immigrants are not only breaking Federal Immigration Laws, they are also creating a magnet for illegal immigration. This legislation is key to keeping our border secure,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recently, commenting on Senate Bill 4 by Senator Charles Perry (right,) for the 85th Legislative Session.

“I applaud Sen. Perry for taking such quick action in filing legislation to prohibit Sanctuary Cities in Texas.

“I am committed to ending Sanctuary Cities once and for all in Texas, and passing SB 4 will be a top priority in the 2017 Legislative Session,” said Patrick.