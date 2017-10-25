Texas Insider Radio: How George P. Bush & the Texas GLO are Remembering The Alamo!

“The Alamo belongs to all Texans. And really, it belongs to all people who love liberty.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “Managing the Alamo is one of our most sacred duties… Planning for its future is one of our critical missions,” Bryan Preston, Communications Director at the Texas General Land Office headed by Commissioner George P. Bush (right,) tells Texas Insider’s Jim Cardle.

“The Alamo is actually the most sacred artifact in the State of Texas. People don’t really think of it as an artifact, but it is actually a historic artifact in its own right. It is also a sacred historic site.

“A lot of people think that the back part of the Alamo is where the fighting occurred. In fact, it’s not. The actual battlefield is the ground you’re standing on when you face the Alamo. If you walk around or on the plaza in front of the Alamo, that was the actual battlefield, which is city-owned property,” Preston said.

“But today, what you’ll see there is a carnival-like atmosphere… You’re going to see snow cone vendors, you’re going to see knife jugglers, street barkers, protesters and more.

“The Alamo Battlefield as you see it today is irreverent. And its very hard to establish ‘reverence’ when you have trucks driving right over what was the actual battlefield, and you have these snow-cone vendors and other things that have nothing to do with the battle,” Preston tells Texas Insider’s Jim Cardle.

Jump to the 31:20 minute mark to hear Preston’s full Comments on The Alamo Reinforcement Project.

“The Alamo is a delicate, 300 year old structure. We’re trying to recapture the battlefield because what you see looking at the Alamo right now doesn’t look like a church or a battlefield at all. We must establish a reverence of the battlefield so people can reflect on what really happened there in 1836.

“And also, the Alamo does not have a proper museum and it hasn’t had one for a number of years. There is (currently) an exhibit, but that’s not the same as a museum… a permanent structure and permanent facility to display, protect and preserve all the artifacts.

“The Alamo belongs to all Texans. And really, it belongs to everyone who loves liberty because the story of the Alamo is the story of 1836 and the fight for freedom,” said Preston.

The Texas General Land Office has managed The Alamo on behalf of the people of Texas since 2011.