Creighton Pushes Bill to Boost Texas Ports Competitiveness

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, USA – Texas legislators remain busy filing several bills on behalf of Texas Ports. Texas ports are a critical component to the economy of the state generating $367 billion in economic activity and supporting 1.6 million jobs.

Senator Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe) has filed legislation that will provide a funding opportunity for port access improvements projects. SB 28 will enable Texas ports to better facilitate the movement of cargo and enhance connectivity to ports. Texas ports are in need of expansion and infrastructure to maintain the economic competitiveness of our state and to take advantage of the potential benefits of the Panama Canal expansion.

“Texas ports serve as gateways to the state economy – creating nearly 1.6 million jobs for Texans. In order for Texas to remain the number one exporting state we must continue to enhance connectivity to ports and invest in port infrastructure. SB 28 will accomplish this goal by providing critical funding opportunities that ensure that our ports remain competitive. I commend Senator Creighton for his commitment to our ports and strengthening Texas’ economy,” said Lt. Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick. “We continue to experience industrial development around Port Corpus Christi, and know this growth is critical to the future success of our region and the State of Texas. We are very pleased with the support of our state legislators, and will continue to work together for the benefit of our Coastal Bend region and the State of Texas,” said Charles W. Zahn, Jr. Port Corpus Christi Commission Chair.

About Port Corpus Christi

As the primary economic engine of the Coastal Bend, Port Corpus Christi is the 5th largest port in the United States in total tonnage. Our mission; to “Leverage Commerce to Drive Prosperity.” Our vision; “To be the energy port of the America’s.” Strategically located on the western Gulf of Mexico, with a straight, 45’ deep channel, Port Corpus Christi provides quick access to the Gulf and the entire United States inland waterway system. The Port delivers outstanding access to overland transportation with on-site direct connections to three Class-1 railroads and uncongested interstate and state highways. Port Corpus Christi is protected by a state-of-the-art security department and an award-winning Environmental Management System. With outstanding management and operations staff, Port Corpus Christi is clearly “Moving America’s Energy.” http://www.portcorpuschristi.com/

Port Corpus Christi is a member of START (South Texas Alliance for Regional Trade), a collaborative effort that highlights business opportunities in South Texas in the manufacturing, energy, aerospace, international trade, military, and other sectors and the related strategic support provided by Port San Antonio, Port Corpus Christi, and Port Laredo. http://www.southtexastrade.com/