Latino Liberator: “Politicians are Not the only Ones with the Power to Rule Over Us.”

Weinstein was useful to the left — his Hollywood money was too tempting.

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “Yes, Hollywood and the stars we so admire drive our morality. Do you think these stars abide under the same rule of law that we do? For the left, crimes are what ‘other people’ commit,” says Latino Liberator Ruth Armfield.

“Why do you think it took some 30 years to expose Harvey Weinstein? Because he was useful to the left, and the money was too tempting. The ends justifies the means.

“Are you really going to act surprised by the evilness of Hollywood and go back to your couch to continue to support the elitist, leftists agenda? OH! How Aweful!,” Armfield says.