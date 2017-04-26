LAMBERT: With Bi-Partisan Support, Texas House Passes School Finance Reform Bill

Bill removes small school districts penalty under rural school funding

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “It is imperative that we continue investing in the expansion of educational opportunities for students in high school to graduate with a diploma and a skill set,” said State Representative Stan Lambert, after he and his colleagues in the Texas House of Representatives recently took up and passed H.B. 21 by Representative Dan Huberty (R-Kingwood), which begins the process of reforming the Texas Public School Finance System.

This bill is a top priority for Lambert’s House District 71, as it not only properly funds public schools, but also keeps the promises made to Texas children.

“Career programs that focus on local and regional workforce needs are a priority for my district, and I will work diligently with my fellow representatives in the House to emphasize a holistic education that helps all Texas students reach post-secondary and career readiness,” said. Rep. Lambert.

Rep. Lambert supported and voted for an amendment authored by Representative Drew Darby (San Angelo) that removes the penalty on school districts smaller than 300 square miles that under the

current school finance system harms rural school funding.

Implemented in the 1980’s, this policy was designed to promote consolidation of small school districts, which does not align with the desires of many rural areas.

Rep. Lambert also offered an amendment to address the need for flexibility in Career Technical Education funding. Currently, state and federal monies for career training are only available during the traditional school year. The adopted amendment asks the Texas Education Agency to take an in-depth look at how opening up the instructional time period could benefit more students.