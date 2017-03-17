Kyle Biedermann Introduces Legislation to Give Much Needed Relief To Local School Districts

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – This week, Representative Biedermann (R- Fredericksburg) introduced House Bill 3759, legislation created to cut down on the number of unfunded mandates limiting Texas school districts.

The legislation would repeal many current educational mandates for which the legislature has not appropriated money estimated to be sufficient to meet the expenditure required by the mandate.

“I fundamentally disagree with a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach when it comes to our public school districts,” Rep. Biedermann said. “It is not legislators but administrators, teachers, and parents who are most aware of the educational and extracurricular needs of students in their individual districts. Those are the people who should be making decisions about schools. Until the legislature and public education officials honestly fix the broken system of funding our public schools, our local districts need relief and more local control of how they spend the funding they receive.”

This bill is not a statement of opposition to any of these programs but is, instead, a motion of support for the ability of local school districts to focus their time and resources only on those programs that provide the most benefit to their students. Representative Biedermann recognizes the positive impact that many of the programs contained in these mandates have on students, and fully supports their implementation in schools where they are desired.

Kyle Biedermann is the State Representative for House District 73 and is serving as a freshman representative in the Texas House. He serves on the Committee on Juvenile Justice and Family Issues and the Committee on County Affairs.