Kudlow, Moore in WSJ: Trump Needs to Cut Taxes Now

Newsmax Finance Insiders Larry Kudlow and Stephen Moore are urging President Donald Trump to immediately enact sweeping tax cuts as he promised on the campaign trail to bolster job creation.

“Congressional Republicans say they plan to wait to take up tax cuts until later in the year, after they’ve dealt with ObamaCare, passed a 2017 budget resolution, confirmed President Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee and tackled other initiatives,” they wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

“This would be a big mistake. When Mr. Trump addresses Congress in a joint session Feb. 28, he should urge lawmakers to pass a jobs bill, including a tax cut, during his first 100 days in office,” wrote Moore and Kudlow, both Newsmax Finance Insiders.

“The centerpiece of the plan should be a reduction in the tax rates on corporations and, importantly, on America’s 26 million small businesses. Broader reforms, including tax-rate cuts for families, should come in a second round of legislation later this year,” they wrote.

“The tax plan Mr. Trump campaigned on—which the two of us helped write last year—is indispensable to economic revival,” they contend.

Time is Trump’s enemy, they warn.

“Any delay in passing the tax bill risks putting a damper on investment decisions and slowing the path to real economic recovery. The longer the delay, the lower the odds of getting a tax cut passed at all this year,” they claim.

Moore and Kudlow argue any Trump plan must contain:

A reduction in the tax rate, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2017, for all businesses to between 15% and 20%, with immediate expensing for capital spending.

A 10% tax on the repatriation of foreign profits brought back to the U.S.

An infrastructure fund through which all money raised from repatriation could be dedicated to rebuilding America’s roads, highways, airports, pipelines, modernizing the electric grid, etc.

While his tax strategy remains in limbo, Trump will be a demanding leader who applies the best of his negotiating skills to push for U.S. growth, bestselling author David Horowitz told TheStreet.com.



Trump won’t be an ideological purist like Republicans who support free trade but don’t fight for fair trade, Horowitz said.

“If you just say, ‘well we’re for free trade and we’re not going to look at the deals that we make’ — that’s not a good idea,” he said. “We’ve had an anti-business president now for eight years who doesn’t take a hard-nosed attitude towards these deals. Trump is going to get better deals for us, which is still free trade.”

Horowitz’s new book “The Big Agenda: President Trump’s Plan to Save America,” reveals Trump’s “first 100 days strategy” to roll back Obama’s legislative and executive record.

Horowitz’s new book is the first book about the Trump presidency and has soared to the top of the Amazon bestseller charts, becoming the No.1-selling book on the web.

Trump will also lead the way in making infrastructure spending to boost the U.S. economy, Horowitz said.

“If the economy grows as it will under Trump, there’s going to be a lot more money to spend,” he said.

