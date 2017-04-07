John McCain and Lindsey Graham: Trump Acted at ‘Pivotal Moment’

NewsMax.com

Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham said Thursday that President Donald Trump “confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action” in ordering the firing of Tomahawk missiles on an air base in response to this week’s chemical attack by President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

“For that, he deserves the support of the American people,” McCain, of Arizona, and Graham, who represents South Carolina, said in a joint statement.

Trump’s decision was “unlike the previous administration,” they said.

“We salute the skill and professionalism of the U.S. Armed Forces who carried out tonight’s strikes in Syria.

“Acting on the orders of their commander-in-chief, they have sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by [President Vladimir] Putin’s Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs,” they said.

The senators serve on the Senate Armed Services Committee, which McCain chairs.

McCain and Graham said that Thursday’s “credible step” now required the Trump administration to “finally learn the lessons of history and ensure that tactical success leads to strategic progress.

“That means following through with a new, comprehensive strategy in coordination with our allies and partners to end the conflict in Syria.”

That includes destroying Assad’s air forces, which are “responsible not just for the latest chemical weapons attack, but countless atrocities against the Syrian people — completely out of the fight.

“We must also bolster support for the vetted Syrian opposition and establish safe zones to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” the senators said.

“As we do, we can and must continue the campaign to achieve ISIS’s lasting defeat.”