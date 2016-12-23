It’s “Merry Christmas” Over “Happy Holidays” Poll Says

Americans prefer “Merry Christmas” by 57% to 37%.

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – A new Marist Poll says Americans prefer “Merry Christmas” by 20 points, 57% to 37%. What’s more, Americans very much identify the holiday with the birth of Jesus.

“The vast majority of Americans celebrate Christmas and prefer ‘Merry Christmas’ to a generic greeting,” said Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson.

“Celebrating Christmas is a reminder that Christ came into the world out of love for us and to teach us to love one another.”

Marist found that nearly 8 in 10 strongly, or very strongly identify the birth of Jesus with the meaning of Christmas. The Catholic Knights sponsored the poll.

And most, 63%, link Christmas with attending church, a day when midnight masses are very popular.

Though some would have Americans believe the nation is caught up in a nasty debate over the issue, one thing has been settled: It’s “Merry Christmas” over “Happy Holidays.”