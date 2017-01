By Capitol Correspondent Temo Muniz

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – There were plenty of activities on the eve of Donald Trump’s Inaugural Ceremony, including the Black Tie & Boots Ball hosted by the Texas State Society and its chairman, Congressman Roger Williams.

“This all contributes to the greatness of Texas,” says Williams.

Texas Insider correspondents Nelson Balido and Adryana Boyne contribute to this report.