In Austin, Cornyn to Announce New Bill to Help Victims of Domestic Violence

HEALS Act Will Prioritize Funding, Increase Flexibility for Domestic Violence Victims’ Transitional Housing

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– (AUSTIN )— Tomorrow U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will announce the introduction of new legislation called the Helping End Abusive Living Situations (HEALS) Act at The SAFE Alliance’s SafePlace campus in Austin.

Sen. Cornyn will participate in a roundtable with SAFE CEO Kelly White, Texas Council on Family Violence CEO Gloria Terry, and leaders of other non-profits that assist victims across Texas to discuss their successes and challenges and how the HEALS Act can help their efforts. Sen. Cornyn will then tour the transitional housing facility to see the resources SAFE provides to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault in Austin.

The HEALS Act would prioritize funding for domestic violence victims’ transitional housing, increase length of stay and flexibility in transitional housing programs for victims to get back on their feet, and direct the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to research more housing options to support victims of domestic violence.

Following the roundtable and tour, Sen. Cornyn and SAFE CEO Kelly White will hold a joint press conference.

Note: We ask that media wishing to attend please RSVP to vberryhill@safeaustin.org by 10am Friday.

WHO:

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

Kelly White, CEO, The SAFE Alliance in Austin

Gloria Terry, CEO, Texas Council on Family Violence in Austin

Paige Flink, CEO, The Family Place in Dallas

Rebecca White, President and CEO, Houston Area Women’s Center

Marta Pelaez, CEO, Family Violence Prevention Services of San Antonio

Jim Malatich, CEO, Hope’s Door in Plano

Stephanie Story, Chief Programs Officer, SafeHaven of Tarrant County in Fort Worth

WHEN:

Friday, February 24, 2017

1:30pm – Media setup

1:45pm – Roundtable

2:15pm – Tour of transitional housing facility

2:30pm – Press conference

WHERE:

The SAFE Alliance’s SafePlace Campus

SAFE Alliance’s SafePlace Campus 1515 Grove Blvd., Building A

Austin, TX 78741